e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Panel for action over misleading information on discharged effluents in Yamuna

Panel for action over misleading information on discharged effluents in Yamuna

The urban local bodies department has been asked to provide names of officials, who provided misleading information, at the earliest.

cities Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 19:19 IST
Neeraj Mohan
Neeraj Mohan
Hindustan Times, Karnal
(HT File)
         

The Haryana Yamuna Monitoring Committee has recommended action against government department officials for submitting misleading information to the panel regarding discharge of effluents into the Yamuna.

The HYMC has inspected the operational status of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and Common and Combined Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) located in catchment areas of Yamuna.The status reports submitted by the government department officials mentioned that these STPs and CETPs were complying with the norms. However, in its report, the HYMC mentioned that various discrepancies were found during the inspection. The information about these projects provided by the panchayat department, urban local bodies department and Haryana Sehri Vikas Pradhikaran was either not complete or incorrect.

The urban local bodies department has been asked to provide names of officials, who provided misleading information, at the earliest.

S Narayanan, member secretary of Haryana State Pollution Control Board, said, “ We need to collect the information from individual departments about these officials (who provided misleading information). We are also placing it as one of the agenda items for review at chief secretary level meeting which will be held soon”, he added.

The committee also revised timelines for the projects of various departments which could not be completed in the action plans submitted to the National Green Tribunal. The committee has also sought progress reports from concerned departments on management of e-waste, bio-medical waste, plastic waste and hazardous waste management and solid waste.

top news
Meeting between farmers’ leaders, govt inconclusive; next round on Dec 3
Meeting between farmers’ leaders, govt inconclusive; next round on Dec 3
Govt never spoke about vaccinating the entire country, says health ministry
Govt never spoke about vaccinating the entire country, says health ministry
Asked to comment on Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sainik Urmila Matondkar responds
Asked to comment on Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sainik Urmila Matondkar responds
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
Where has PM-CARES Fund money gone, asks Mamata Banerjee
Where has PM-CARES Fund money gone, asks Mamata Banerjee
LIVE: ‘Bullets or peaceful solution’, says farmers’ leader on talks with govt
LIVE: ‘Bullets or peaceful solution’, says farmers’ leader on talks with govt
SC refuses plea seeking action against Andhra CM for his comments against judge
SC refuses plea seeking action against Andhra CM for his comments against judge
BSF raising day: DG Asthana slams ‘cowardly’ infiltration bids by Pakistan
BSF raising day: DG Asthana slams ‘cowardly’ infiltration bids by Pakistan
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers Protest LIVEDDC pollsFarmers’ protestCyclone BureviDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In