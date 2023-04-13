Bihar: 11 lakh looted, home guard shot dead at PNB’s Sonepur branch

A home guard posted at the Punjab National Bank (PNB) was shot dead and ₹12 lakh were looted from Bihar’s Sonepur branch of Punjab National Bank (PNB) by armed assailants, police said on Thursday. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV installed inside the bank (Representative Photo)

The entire incident was captured in the CCTV installed inside the bank, they said.

Saran superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Mangla, who reached the spot said that the police are scrutinizing the CCTV footage and the footage obtained from other points to trace the culprits.

According to Puja Kumari, a bank employee, five people entered the bank around 12.30pm. She said that one of them tried to enter locker-cum-safe and after the on-duty home guards tried to stop him, another man took out his pistol and shot at one of the guards, killing him on the spot.

She said that while one home guard was shot dead, another received bullet injuries in his stomach, adding that all the criminals managed to escape from the spot with cash and cell phones of bank employees.

The SP said that they have sent the body of the deceased home guard identified as Mahesh Shah (55) for post-mortem while the injured home guard identified as Naresh Rai, has been referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital.

A senior police official from the headquarters said that separate teams of the Bihar special task force (STF) and crime investigation department (CID) are assisting the Saran police to identify and nab the criminals.

“Instructions have been issued to undertake intensive checking in all the bordering districts of the state capital,” said the official.

