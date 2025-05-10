International flights unaffected, 9 domestic operations cancelled at Pune airport

In response to the heightened national alert status, the Pune International Airport has cancelled several flights and implemented safety and security protocols. The airport handles around 190 to 200 domestic flights daily and three international routes. According to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Pune, key among the new measures is the intensification of surveillance operations across all aviation-related installations within and around the airport premises. (REPRESENTATIVE E PHOTO)

Santosh Dhoke, director, Pune airport, said, “While nine domestic flights were cancelled on Friday, the restrictions has not affected international operations.”

According to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Pune, key among the new measures is the intensification of surveillance operations across all aviation-related installations within and around the airport premises. Passenger and cargo security has been significantly reinforced with thorough scrutiny of Passenger Name Records (PNR) and cargo manifests.

“For boarding, 100 per cent Secondary Ladder Point Checking (SLPC) has been made compulsory for all flights. There is also a marked increase in vehicle and personnel checks at airport approach roads, terminal entrances, and parking areas. Security at the cityside of the airport has been intensified through close coordination with police,” said Dhoke.

“Additional precautions are in place for cargo operations, including an increased percentage of explosive trace detection (ETD) checks for consignments and reinforced surveillance at cargo terminals,” he said, adding “affected passengers are informed in advance through available channels, including airline partners, announcements, and digital platforms.”