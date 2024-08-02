 South Delhi school receives bomb threat via email, probe on | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

South Delhi school receives bomb threat via email, probe on

PTI |
Aug 02, 2024 11:08 AM IST

The mail was received by the school around midnight. The email said that a bomb had been planted on the school's premises, officials said.

A private school in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area received a bomb threat via email and it turned out to be a hoax as nothing suspicious was found after a thorough check, officials said on Friday.

Thorough checking was done by a bomb detection team and nothing suspicious was found, a police officer said (Representative use)
Thorough checking was done by a bomb detection team and nothing suspicious was found, a police officer said (Representative use)

ALSO READ | Train from Jammu evacuated in Punjab after bomb threat; 1 held in W Bengal for hoax call

The mail was received by the school around midnight. The email said that a bomb had been planted on the school's premises, they said.

ALSO READ | Woman makes hoax bomb threat call to Bengaluru airport to stop boyfriend from flying, detained: Report

Thorough checking was done by a bomb detection team and nothing suspicious was found, a police officer said and added that a dog squad was also deployed for the search.

Further probe is underway, he said and declared the threat a hoax.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / South Delhi school receives bomb threat via email, probe on
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On