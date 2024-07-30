Train from Jammu-Jodhpur evacuated near Ferozepur after bomb threat

A bomb threat was reported on the Jammu Tawi-Bhagat Ki Kothi Express (train number 19926) near Ferozepur on Tuesday morning, leading to immediate action by security forces, including Punjab Police and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) amid high alert in the region. The Jammu Tawi-Bhagat Ki Kothi Express (train number 19926) was halted at Kasu Beghu station, 10km from Ferozepur, after a bomb threat on Tuesday morning. (HT Photo)

The threat was communicated around 7.30am via the Rail Madad app, using a mobile number registered in West Bengal. The app allows passengers to lodge complaints and check the status of their complaints in real time.

As a precautionary measure, the train was stopped at Kasu Beghu station, 10km from Ferozepur. The train’s destination is Bhagat Ki Kothi station that is located near Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

Passengers were evacuated and a search for the explosive began. The services of a bomb disposal squad, fire brigade and medical teams were requisitioned at the site.

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police Saumya Mishra, SP (investigation) Randhir Kumar, RPF and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel were also at the spot.

Passengers were provided meals at the Kasu Beghu station, railway authorities said.

The bomb threat comes amid a recent increase in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, underscoring the heightened security concerns across the country.