Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Ex-Congress stronghold Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu will witness tough fight

The Cuddalore parliamentary constituency was once a Congress bastion and is now under the ruling AIADMK.

The Congress party has won from the seats seven times, the DMK four and AIADMK twice. Sambandam Keerapalayam Alagiri of the Congress held the seat till 2014 when he was defeated by AIADMK’s A Arunmozhithevan.

This year, R Govindasamy of the PMK will contest from Cuddalore as the AIADMK-BJP alliance candidate. TRPS Ramesh of the DMK, which has formed an alliance with the Congress and other parties, will be up against Govindasamy.

Voting in all the 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu will be held during the second round of seven-phased Lok Sabha election 2019 on April 18. The results will be declared on May 23.

Here are some details about the Cuddalore Lok Sabha seat:

State: Tamil Nadu

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Cuddalore

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: A Arunmozhithevan, AIADMK

Winning margin in 2014: 203,125

Runner up name, party: K Nandagopalakrishnan, DMK

Number of voters in 2014: 984,538

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 78.90%

Number of women voters in 2014: 622,256

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,408

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 17:30 IST