LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019

LIVE|Less than 1 per cent of voting machines replaced in 1st phase, says EC

videos

Opinion | War for Andhra: Special status biggest issue, but who’ll cash...
Apr 11, 21:38 IST
‘Don’t forget 2004’: Sonia’s message for PM Modi as LS polls kick off
Apr 11, 17:59 IST
Opinion | Caste arithmetic or Balakot boost: What will decide UP Phase ...
Apr 11, 18:17 IST
BJP Muzaffarnagar candidate alleges fake voting through burqas
Apr 11, 15:59 IST

Election Stats

Win Map 2014

Vote Share 2014

Predictor

Constituencies

Key Candidates 2019

  • Narendra Modi

    Narendra Modi

    Varanasi

    BJP

  • Rahul Gandhi

    Rahul Gandhi

    Amethi and Wayanad

    Cong

  • Amit Shah

    Amit Shah

    Gandhinagar

    BJP

  • Sonia Gandhi

    Sonia Gandhi

    Rae Bareli

    Cong

  • Rajnath Singh

    Rajnath Singh

    Lucknow

    BJP

  • Nitin Gadkari

    Nitin Gadkari

    Nagpur

    BJP

  • Smriti Irani

    Smriti Irani

    Amethi

    BJP

  • Mallikarjun Kharge

    Mallikarjun Kharge

    Gulbarga

    Cong

  • Mulayam Singh Yadav

    Mulayam Singh Yadav

    Mainpuri

    SP

  • Akhilesh Yadav

    Akhilesh Yadav

    Azamgarh

    SP

  • Digvijaya Singh

    Digvijaya Singh

    Bhopal

    Cong

  • Babul Supriyo

    Babul Supriyo

    Asansol

    BJP

  • Kiren Rijiju

    Kiren Rijiju

    Arunachal West

    BJP

  • Hema Malini

    Hema Malini

    Mathura

    BJP

  • Harish Rawat

    Harish Rawat

    Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar

    Cong

  • Shashi Tharoor

    Shashi Tharoor

    Thiruvananthapuram

    Cong

  • Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

    Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

    Jaipur Rural

    BJP

  • Milind Deora

    Milind Deora

    Mumbai South

    Cong

  • Mukul Sangma

    Mukul Sangma

    Tura

    Cong

  • Raj Babbar

    Raj Babbar

    Fatehpur Sikri

    Cong

  • Jaya Prada

    Jaya Prada

    Rampur

    BJP

  • Poonam Mahajan

    Poonam Mahajan

    Mumbai

    BJP

  • Priya Dutt

    Priya Dutt

    Mumbai North Central

    Cong

  • Varun Gandhi

    Varun Gandhi

    Pilibhit

    BJP

  • Farooq Abdullah

    Farooq Abdullah

    Srinagar

    NC

  • Mehbooba Mufti

    Mehbooba Mufti

    Anantnag

    PDP

  • Dimple Yadav

    Dimple Yadav

    Kannauj

    SP

  • Sambit Patra

    Sambit Patra

    Puri

    BJP

  • Baijayant Jay Panda

    Baijayant Jay Panda

    Kendrapara

    BJP

  • Maneka Gandhi

    Maneka Gandhi

    Sultanpur

    BJP

  • VK Singh

    VK Singh

    Ghaziabad

    BJP

  • Salman Khursheed

    Salman Khursheed

    Farrukhabad

    Cong

  • Shivpal Yadav

    Shivpal Yadav

    Firozabad

    PSPL

