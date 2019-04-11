LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019

Election Stats
Predictor
Constituencies
-
Ghaziabad (UP)
Ghaziabad constituency has always been considered a safe seat for the BJP.Key Fight:
General (retired) VK Singh (BJP) vs Suresh Bansal (SP-BSP-RLD alliance) vs Dolly Sharma (Congress)Did you know?
More than 50 per cent voters in this constituency are urban.
-
Nagpur (Maharashtra)
Union minister and sitting MP from Nagpur Nitin Gadkari is facing a party rebel Nana Patole this time.Key Fight:
Nitin Gadkari (BJP) vs Nana Patole (Congess)Did you know?
Nitin Gadkari, who has been in politics more than four decades, contested his first Lok Sabha election in 2014.
Key Candidates 2019
-
Narendra Modi
Varanasi
BJP
-
Rahul Gandhi
Amethi and Wayanad
Cong
-
Amit Shah
Gandhinagar
BJP
-
Sonia Gandhi
Rae Bareli
Cong
-
Rajnath Singh
Lucknow
BJP
-
Nitin Gadkari
Nagpur
BJP
-
Smriti Irani
Amethi
BJP
-
Mallikarjun Kharge
Gulbarga
Cong
-
Mulayam Singh Yadav
Mainpuri
SP
-
Akhilesh Yadav
Azamgarh
SP
-
Digvijaya Singh
Bhopal
Cong
-
Babul Supriyo
Asansol
BJP
-
Kiren Rijiju
Arunachal West
BJP
-
Hema Malini
Mathura
BJP
-
Harish Rawat
Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar
Cong
-
Shashi Tharoor
Thiruvananthapuram
Cong
-
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
Jaipur Rural
BJP
-
Milind Deora
Mumbai South
Cong
-
Mukul Sangma
Tura
Cong
-
Raj Babbar
Fatehpur Sikri
Cong
-
Jaya Prada
Rampur
BJP
-
Poonam Mahajan
Mumbai
BJP
-
Priya Dutt
Mumbai North Central
Cong
-
Varun Gandhi
Pilibhit
BJP
-
Farooq Abdullah
Srinagar
NC
-
Mehbooba Mufti
Anantnag
PDP
-
Dimple Yadav
Kannauj
SP
-
Sambit Patra
Puri
BJP
-
Baijayant Jay Panda
Kendrapara
BJP
-
Maneka Gandhi
Sultanpur
BJP
-
VK Singh
Ghaziabad
BJP
-
Salman Khursheed
Farrukhabad
Cong
-
Shivpal Yadav
Firozabad
PSPL
election news
-
Noida, Ghaziabad get inked; BJP, alliance both claim edge
While Gautam Budh Nagar constituency saw a polling turnout of 60.15%, the Ghaziabad constituency saw a voter turnout of 57.6%.
Apr 12, 2019 05:12
-
Aam Aadmi Party seals its tie-up with JJP in Haryana
The two parties sealed a sea-sharing deal for Haryana on Thursday night, senior leaders of the AAP said, adding that a formal announcement on the same will be made on Friday.
Apr 12, 2019 04:54
-
Soon, BJP to set up committees to oversee poll campaign in Delhi
Also, unlike its two rivals -- the AAP and the Congress -- the BJP is yet to announce its candidates to the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.
Apr 12, 2019 04:48
-
Congress releases first list with four names
Delhi Congress in-charge PC Chacko on Thursday evening said the party’s chief election committee had decided on candidates from Chandni Chowk, Northeast Delhi, Northwest Delhi and New Delhi constituencies.
Apr 12, 2019 04:31
-
Warring cousins from both sides of a murder battle it out in Osmanabad
The Marathwada constituency will most likely see a straight contest between Shiv Sena’s Omraje Nimbalkar and Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Rana Jagjitsinh Patil in a multi-layered electoral battle.
Apr 12, 2019 02:37
-
Will BJP make inroads into Pawars’ bastion?
Majority of women mouth a “no”, prompting Sule to urge them to not vote for a government that has only “lied” to them. “This battle is between their lies and our truth,” she stresses.
Apr 12, 2019 02:26
-
60% step out in the heat of the (poll) moment
The tribal district of Gadchiroli where CPI (Maoists) had announced a poll boycott saw around 61% voting. The district authorities had fixed the timing for voting up to 3pm in view of the Maoist threat.
Apr 12, 2019 02:22
-
Rao Inderjit Singh to file nomination papers on April 19
An election office would also be opened by the Gurugram MP on Saturday near Prem Mandir on Old Railway Road, to coordinate election-related activities in Gurgaon assembly constituency.
Apr 12, 2019 00:47
-
Polling in 8 constituencies of UP passes off peacefully
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Uttar Pradesh, L Venkateshwar Lu said in the 2014 general election 65.76% votes were polled in these eight constituencies.
Apr 12, 2019 00:21
-
BJP hopes to retain Andhra port city seat
While the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has fielded real estate businessman and film producer MVV Satyanarayana, the Jana Sena contestant is the former Joint Director of Central Bureau of Investigation VV Lakshmi Narayana.
Apr 12, 2019 00:12
-
On back of infra push, Nitin Gadkari looks for 2nd term from Nagpur
Gadkari’s advantage lies in the raft of development projects that he is instrumental for bringing to the city, including the Metro Rail besides opening educational institutes such as the AIIMS, IIM and National Law University.
Apr 12, 2019 00:12
-
2019 Lok Sabha elections: Thane MP Rajan Vichare talks about performance
Thane has shown tremendous progress in the past five years, he says
Apr 12, 2019 00:09
-
First phase turnout at 53.06% in Bihar
The four constituencies, Nawada, Gaya, Jamui and Aurangabad, witnessed 2.27% increase in voting as compared to 2014 parliamentary polls. The average polling in the first phase was 53.06%.
Apr 12, 2019 00:07
-
2019 Lok Sabha elections: Shivaji descendant richest Maharashtra candidate
In his election affidavit submitted to the state election body, the Satara MP has declared movable assets worth ₹13.38 crore and immovable assets worth ₹185.70 crore.
Apr 12, 2019 00:05
-
In Arunachal West, Kiren Rijiju keen to break jinx with victory
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which proposed to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees, has unsettled the indigenous tribal communities. Arunachal West constituency was also the theatre of violence as mobs in February protested Permanent Resident Certificates to non-Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe Communities.
Apr 12, 2019 00:04
-
A high-stakes battle for RLD’s Ajit Singh
From Muzaffarnagar in UP to Nizamabad in Telangana and Arunachal West in Northeast, a look at high-profile contests
Apr 11, 2019 23:52