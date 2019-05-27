‘BJP workers being killed for their ideology in Bengal’: PM Modi

During a ‘thank you’ visit to his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the BJP workers were being killed for their ideology in West Bengal.

The prime minister made the statement while he was addressing the party workers in his constituency.

The BJP’s landslide win in the parliamentary elections was also powered by its excellent showing in West Bengal. From two seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, its tally went up to 18 out of 42 in 2019 elections. In the process, the BJP also increased its vote share to 40.25 % in 2019.

Political analysts will have to accept that beyond poll arithmetic, there is chemistry, the prime minister told the party workers.

“UP is giving new direction to politics... 2014, 2017 and 2019 hattrick is not small. Even after this, if the eyes of political pundit do not open, their ears do not hear the sound, then they are living in 20th century. Political pundits have to agree that there is chemistry beyond poll arithmetic,” the PM said.

Modi, who also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple here, visited the temple town four days after steering his party to a resounding win of 303 Lok Sabha seats.

“For the country I am PM, but for you I am your MP and ‘sevak’,” Modi said, thanking the voters of Varanasi for voting him into the Lok Sabha for a second term.

He also spoke on the importance of ‘perfect synergy’ between the government and the party and said “work and workers” together can create wonders.

The prime minister said he was grateful to the opponents who had fought against him.

First Published: May 27, 2019 17:22 IST