Air India is only Indian airline in global top 10 for punctuality in June: Report
Air India secured the fourth position in Cirium's June 2026 On-Time Performance Report, making it the only Indian airline to feature in the global top five.
Air India has become the only Indian airline to make it to the global top five for punctuality, ranking fourth in viation analytics firm Cirium's June 2026 On-Time Performance Report.
The Indian airline secured the fourth position. The airline recorded an on-time arrival rate of 86.85 per cent across 15,135 flights tracked during the month, placing it among the world's top-performing carriers for schedule reliability. It also posted an on-time departure rate of 86.23 per cent and a completion factor of 99.7 per cent, indicating that nearly all scheduled flights operated as planned.
Saudi Arabia's Saudia topped the global rankings with an on-time arrival rate of 92.38%, followed by South Korea's Korean Air at 88.56%. Mexico's Aeromexico claimed the third spot with an on-time arrival performance of 86.94%, narrowly ahead of Air India.
Air India said the ranking reflects its efforts to improve operational efficiency across its network.
A statement by the airlines said that the ranking reflects, “Air India’s sustained investments in operational resilience, improved network planning, and enhanced execution across its domestic and international operations.”
Here are the top 10 global performers for the month of June, according to Cirium report
|Rank
|Airline
|On-Time Arrival
|Tracked Flights
|Completion Factor
|Total Flights
|1
|Saudia (SV)
|92.38%
|99.93%
|99.68%
|13,350
|2
|Korean Air (KE)
|88.56%
|99.88%
|99.83%
|10,722
|3
|Aeromexico (AM)
|86.94%
|100.00%
|99.78%
|14,793
|4
|Air India (AI)
|86.85%
|99.87%
|99.70%
|15,135
|5
|Singapore Airlines (SQ)
|86.74%
|99.95%
|99.86%
|10,418
|6
|WestJet (WS)
|86.40%
|99.98%
|99.43%
|16,779
|7
|Emirates (EK)
|84.36%
|99.84%
|99.71%
|12,616
|8
|Turkish Airlines (TK)
|84.26%
|99.96%
|99.69%
|35,249
|9
|SAS (SK)
|83.39%
|99.96%
|98.00%
|22,946
|10
|Qatar Airways (QR)
|83.04%
|99.92%
|99.54%
|13,338
Measures aimed at improving punctuality
Reacting to the report, the airline credited its strong performance to operational changes implemented over time to improve reliability and consistency for passengers.
“Air India has introduced a range of measures to strengthen schedule reliability and deliver a more consistent travel experience for its customers. These include improving departure punctuality, streamlining aircraft turnaround processes, enhancing real-time network monitoring, and enabling faster operational decision-making across the airline,” the airlines’ release added.
Air India said that it has also strengthened contingency planning and cross-functional coordination to better manage disruptions caused by factors such as adverse weather, airspace restrictions, airport congestion and technical issues.
The airline noted that these steps have so far helped minimise the impact of disruptions.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More