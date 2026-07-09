Air India is only Indian airline in global top 10 for punctuality in June: Report

Air India has become the only Indian airline to make it to the global top five for punctuality, ranking fourth in viation analytics firm Cirium's June 2026 On-Time Performance Report. Air India ranks among world’s most punctual airlines despite airport congestion challenges (REUTERS)

The Indian airline secured the fourth position. The airline recorded an on-time arrival rate of 86.85 per cent across 15,135 flights tracked during the month, placing it among the world's top-performing carriers for schedule reliability. It also posted an on-time departure rate of 86.23 per cent and a completion factor of 99.7 per cent, indicating that nearly all scheduled flights operated as planned.

Saudi Arabia's Saudia topped the global rankings with an on-time arrival rate of 92.38%, followed by South Korea's Korean Air at 88.56%. Mexico's Aeromexico claimed the third spot with an on-time arrival performance of 86.94%, narrowly ahead of Air India.

Air India said the ranking reflects its efforts to improve operational efficiency across its network.

A statement by the airlines said that the ranking reflects, “Air India’s sustained investments in operational resilience, improved network planning, and enhanced execution across its domestic and international operations.”