IMD issues landslide warning for Shimla and other Himachal districts; tourists advised caution

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall and landslide warnings for parts of Himachal Pradesh as active monsoon conditions are expected to persist over the state in the coming days. IMD warns of heavy rainfall and landslides in Himachal Pradesh districts (ANI)

According to the latest warnings, there is a possibility of landslides and mudslides in vulnerable areas of Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur districts of Himachal Pradesh.

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The advisory also indicates water flow, and levels are very likely to increase in water bodies across these districts. People have been advised to avoid vulnerable areas and maintain a safe distance from water bodies.

The warning has been issued as part of the IMD's impact-based forecast for Himachal Pradesh during the ongoing Southwest monsoon season. The advisory highlights the potential risks in the identified districts and calls for precautionary measures in areas vulnerable to rain-related hazards.

Heavy rain likely over next 5-7 days Shobhit Katiyar, the head of the Meteorological Centre, Himachal Pradesh, stated that heavy rainfall was recorded across the state over the past 24 hours

"Monsoon activity will remain active over Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur for the next five to seven days. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places almost every day in these districts, while the remaining districts are also expected to receive moderate rainfall over the next four to five days," Katiyar said, according to news agency ANI.

"In view of the forecast, advisories have been issued for Sirmaur, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi and Kangra districts. Although rainfall in other districts is expected to remain mostly moderate, residents should continue to exercise caution," he added.

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Rainfall likely to remain active through mid-July The ongoing active spell of the southwest monsoon is expected to continue until around July 13-14.

“Our forecast indicates that after an active first week of July, monsoon activity will continue to remain strong until around July 13-14 across both mid-hill and lower hill regions. During the third week, between July 16 and July 22, rainfall is likely to remain active over the middle hills but weaken somewhat over the lower hills. By the last week of July, after around July 23, monsoon activity is expected to gradually weaken across the state,” Katiyar said.

Advisory for residents and tourists Tourists and residents in these areas have been advised to remain alert and follow weather updates. Those who are planning to travel through hilly regions should exercise caution and keep track of local advisories.

People in these districts have been advised to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary movement in vulnerable locations, and follow instructions issued by local authorities as weather conditions evolve.