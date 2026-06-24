Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Southwest monsoon reaches Gujarat; Gandhinagar, Rajkot still sizzle at 40.5°C

    Light to moderate rainfall is also likely in parts of Gujarat during the next seven days, IMD said.

    Updated on: Jun 24, 2026 7:51 PM IST
    PTI
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The southwest monsoon entered Gujarat on Wednesday and has reached Surat, with conditions remaining favourable for its further advance, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

    The IMD has forecast heavy rains at isolated places in parts of south Gujarat during the next 24 hours.
    The IMD has forecast heavy rains at isolated places in parts of south Gujarat during the next 24 hours.

    While parts of south Gujarat received rainfall, north Gujarat and Saurashtra regions witnessed a rise in maximum temperatures. Gandhinagar and Rajkot recorded the highest maximum temperature of 40.5 degrees Celcius.

    The IMD has forecast heavy rains at isolated places in parts of south Gujarat during the next 24 hours with moderate thunderstorms with lightning and surface wind of 40- 50 kmph.

    Light to moderate rainfall is also likely in parts of Gujarat during the next seven days, it said.

    Also Read: Monsoon likely to reach UP by June-end; rain deficit widens to 52%

    Monsoon usually covers Gujarat by June 15, but it is late this year.

    "The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some parts of Northeast Arabian Sea, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, the remaining parts of Maharashtra, and some more parts of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand today, the 24th June, 2026," the IMD said in its latest update.

    It said the northern limit of monsoon has passed through Surat, Indore, Mandla, Daltonganj, and Motihari, and conditions remain favourable for its further advance into some more parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar, and some parts of Uttar Pradesh during the next 2-3 days.

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Pune murder case, Who was Ketan Agarwal & Who is Siya Goyal? Hindustan Times and more across India.
    Home/India News/Southwest Monsoon Reaches Gujarat; Gandhinagar, Rajkot Still Sizzle At 40.5°C
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes