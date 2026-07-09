PM Modi praises Australia's under-16 social media ban, says India is ‘taking lessons’

"The way you are bringing changes in laws related to information technology and social media, and working to protect society, is highly inspiring for the world. We are learning a lot from your efforts and taking many lessons from them,” he said while addressing the leaders including his counterpart Anthony Albanese.

Addressing a gathering during the Australia-India Annual Leaders’ Summit in Melbourne, Modi said Australia’s efforts to regulate social media and protect young users were setting an important precedent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised Australia’s decision to bar children under the age of 16 from using major social media platforms, describing the move as an example from which India and the rest of the world can learn.

Modi's comments came during a visit that saw India and Australia sign a series of major agreements covering civil nuclear energy, maritime security and critical minerals.

The Prime Minister held wide-ranging talks with his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, a day after arriving in Australia from Indonesia during the second leg of his three-nation tour.A key outcome was a civil nuclear energy pact that will facilitate the commercial supply of Australian uranium for India's nuclear power programme.

Australia’s under-16 social media ban Modi was referring to Australia’s landmark social media law that prohibits children under 16 from holding accounts on several major platforms.

The legislation, which came into force in December 2025, makes Australia the first country in the world to implement such a nationwide restriction. Platforms covered under the law include TikTok, X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat.

Under the rules, social media companies are required to take “reasonable steps” to prevent underage users from creating or maintaining accounts. The Australian government has recommended that platforms use multiple methods to verify the age of users and ensure compliance.

The law has drawn global attention as governments grapple with concerns over the impact of social media on children's mental health, safety and online wellbeing.

More countries consider restrictions Australia is not alone in exploring tighter controls on children's access to social media.

The United Kingdom has also entered the debate, with caretaker Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently announcing plans to ban children under 16 from accessing major social media platforms while introducing restrictions on gaming and livestreaming services.

Several other countries have either introduced or proposed age-based curbs. Australia, Canada, Brazil and Indonesia have moved forward with restrictions, while France, Spain, Denmark, Thailand and South Korea are considering similar measures.