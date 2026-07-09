Internet suspended in Rajasthan’s Karauli amid Gurjar-Meena row over Panchana dam water

Mobile internet services were suspended in Rajasthan’s Karauli district on Thursday as tensions between the Gurjar and Meena communities over the release of water from the Panchana dam spilled onto social media, prompting police to register FIRs against members of both groups for allegedly posting inflammatory content. Tensions between the Gurjar and Meena communities over the release of water from the Panchana dam spilled onto social media

Divisional commissioner of Bharatpur Nalini Kathotia said the internet services will remain suspended until Thursday night as a precautionary measure. “The suspension was imposed following the exchange of abusive and provocative messages between members of the Gurjar and Meena communities on social media. The district administration and police can provide further details on the issue,” Kathotia said.

On Wednesday, members of the Gurjar community blocked roads at several locations and staged protests in and around Karauli, demanding legal action against members of the Meena community accused of posting abusive content on social media.

Members of the Meena community, in turn, staged a sit-in protest at Kusay village in Sawai Madhopur’s Gangapur City subdivision, alleging that water from the Panchana dam had not reached canals in the command area.

Agriculture minister Kirori Lal Meena and water resources minister Suresh Rawat visited the dam protest site on Wednesday night. The two ministers chaired a late-night meeting with farmers and senior officials in Gangapur City, after which the protesters agreed in principle to withdraw their agitation.

The farmers had alleged that the water supply through the canal was stopped and demanded uninterrupted release of water from the dam.

Secretary of the rural development department Krishan Kunal said technical issues encountered during the trial run of water release into the canal were being rectified to prevent similar problems in the future.

Rawat said the dam’s gates, which had been operated after nearly 20 years, developed technical glitches during the process.“All technical issues related to the dam gates will be resolved within seven days,” Rawat said.

He added that the functioning of the gates would be demonstrated in the presence of farmers between July 17 and 18, and assured that continuous water supply to farmers in the command area would be ensured.

Rawat added that a high-level inquiry would be ordered if any official or employee was found negligent.

Meena said the state government was committed to ensuring water supply for farmers in both the command and catchment areas. He appealed to people to maintain peace and law and order.

“Strict legal action will be taken against those found posting abusive or inflammatory content on social media,” Meena said.

Following the assurances from the two ministers, the Meena community protesters withdrew their sit-in.

Meanwhile, the Gurjar community convened a mahapanchayat at Gudla village in Karauli district on Wednesday. Community leaders issued a 24-hour ultimatum, warning of a statewide road blockade if those responsible for the objectionable social media posts were not arrested.

Several Gurjar leaders, including Vijay Bainsla and Roop Singh Gurjar, addressed the gathering.