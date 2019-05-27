Free all youths unconditionally: NC MP

Newly-elected MP Justice (Retired) Hasnain Masoodi of the National Conference (NC) on Monday asked the Jammu and Kashmir authorities to release all the youths arrested during pro-Zakir Musa protests.

Scores of youths were arrested during protests after the chief commander of Ansar Ghazwatul Hind, Zakir Musa, was killed in a gunfight in Dadsara village of Tral area.

Addressing NC workers in Anantnag town, Masoodi said: “We demand immediate release of the youths without any blemish on their career so that they can rejoin the educational institutions.”

The NC winner from Anantnag alleged that hundreds, many juvenile, were arrested and locked up on mere suspicion by police after Musa’s killing.

Masoodi said that the parents of the arrested youths go to police stations in large numbers every day seeking the release of their children.

He cautioned the authorities that such high handedness could push the disgruntled youths towards militancy.

“Police should have by now learnt from their previous mistakes,” Masoodi said.

In the Lok Sabha elections, Masoodi defeated former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and state Congress chief Ghulam Hassan Mir.

First Published: May 27, 2019 18:25 IST