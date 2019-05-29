Airports, stations gear up ahead of Modi oath taking

Two days before Narendra Modi takes oath as Prime Minister for a second time on Thursday, Delhi’s airport and railway station authorities are a busy lot — they are making sure all arrangements are in place to assist international leaders invited for the swearing-in and guide newly elected members of Parliament.

Wednesday promises to be even busier for officials at the Indira Gandhi International airport with leaders of the BIMSTEC nations, Kyrgyzstan, and Mauritius expected to arrive for the swearing-in. The BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) comprises Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan and Nepal. Officials aware of developments said the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which is responsible for security at airports, held a meeting with officials of the external affairs ministry and the airport operator to discuss the modalities. Similar arrangements have been made at domestic airports and railway stations.

First Published: May 29, 2019 07:50 IST