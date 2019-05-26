Imran Khan dials PM Modi, looks forward to ‘working together’

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called up PM Narendra Modi on Sunday and congratulated him for the BJP winning a second term in the parliamentary elections.

“PM (Imran Khan) spoke to PM Modi today and congratulated him on his party’s electoral victory in Lok Sabha elections in India. PM expressed his desire for both countries to work together for betterment of their peoples,” tweeted Dr Mohammad Faisal, spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign office.

Imran Khan said he looked forward to working with PM Modi to advance peace in the region.

“Reiterating his vision for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia, the Prime Minister said he looked forward to working with Prime Minister Modi to advance these objectives,” said the spokesperson.

Earlier, on the day PM Modi won the elections, Imran Khan had tweeted his congratulations to the Indian PM.

“I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia,” Khan tweeted.

PM Modi responded to his counterpart on the saem day and said he had always given priority to regional peace and development.

“Thank you PM @ImranKhanPTI. I warmly express my gratitude for your good wishes. I have always given primacy to peace and development in our region.”

Khan said last month he believed there may be a better chance of peace with India if the BJP won the election. “Perhaps if the BJP – a right-wing party – wins, some kind of settlement in Kashmir could be reached,” he said in an interview.

Tensions flared between India and Pakistan after the suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) in Pulwama on February 14. India responded to the attack by conducting an air strike on a JeM camp at Balakot, deep inside Pakistan, on February 26.

The next day, Pakistan retaliated by targeting Indian military facilities along the Line of Control (LoC). An Indian MiG-21 jet was downed in an engagement on the LoC and its pilot was captured and briefly detained before being handed over to India.

Pakistan has made several peace overtures but India has maintained there can’t be talks till the neighbouring country cracks down on terrorists operating from its soil.

First Published: May 26, 2019 17:04 IST