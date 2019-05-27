Trinamool dismisses PM’s allegations on killing of BJP workers in Bengal

The Trinamool Congress Monday dismissed as “baseless” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s allegations on killing of BJP workers in West Bengal and claimed that it was TMC members who were being targeted in political violence in the state.

The TMC leadership also claimed that not a single BJP worker has been killed in the state in political violence.

“The allegations are baseless. The fact is not a single BJP worker has been killed in Bengal due to political violence. During panchayat polls, more than 30 Trinamool workers were murdered by the BJP. They also killed a Trinamool MLA,” a senior TMC leader said.

His comments came against the backdrop of Modi addressing a rally in Varanasi, where he spoke about the dangers faced by his party in the form of “political untouchability” and several party workers being killed in Bengal.

“Take the cases of Kerala or Kashmir, Bengal or Tripura, it will not come in the media. Some people have selective sensitivity. Hundreds of workers have been killed only for political ideology. In Tripura, workers were hanged. In Bengal, murders are still on. In Kerala too... perhaps, in India only one political party has faced such killings. Violence has been given legitimacy. This is a danger before us,” Modi pointed out.

Violent incidents were reported from across West Bengal since the Lok Sabha poll results were announced on Thursday in which two people were killed and many injured, officials said.

A 23-year-old BJP worker was shot dead in Nadia district’s Chakdaha town on Friday night, with the saffron party alleging that TMC men were behind the incident.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday said that the killing might have been a result of infighting within the BJP.

Another BJP worker was shot dead in the Bhatpara area of West Bengals North 24 Parganas district on Sunday night.

Clashes have also been reported from Bhatpara and Kakinada areas under the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat, where BJP’s Arjun Singh defeated Dinesh Trivedi of the TMC.

The TMC alleged that its party offices have been taken over by Arjun Singh’s men in Kakinda area. Police said forces have been deployed to control the situation.

The BJP staged a stunning performance in West Bengal in the general election, winning 18 Lok Sabha seats against 22 of the TMC.

First Published: May 27, 2019 20:12 IST