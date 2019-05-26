Today in New Delhi, India
May 22, 2019
New Delhi
Mamata Banerjee sees foreign hand behind BJP poll win

Mamata expressed doubts over the results of seats and said some programming was done in many machines involving one lakh votes.

lok sabha elections Updated: May 26, 2019 11:44 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Kolkata
Banerjee said her party lost 5-6 seats by slender margins, mainly because of postal ballots. (ANI File Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday saw a foreign hand behind the BJP-led NDA’s thumping win in the Lok Sabha polls, and expressed doubts over the results of seats her party lost by less than one lakh votes alleging the EVMs were programmed in the saffron outfit’s favour.

“There is some suspicion in the minds of the people. We also have suspicion. In constituencies where we have lost by less than one lakh votes, we have doubts. Some programming was done in many machines involving one lakh votes,” she said.

Banerjee said her party lost 5-6 seats by slender margins, mainly because of postal ballots.

“Some programming of EVMs was there. For the last three months, I was getting such information from bureaucratic circles also,” she said.

She alleged that foreign nations were also involved in ensuring BJP’s victory.

“There is the hand of foreign nations also. I don’t want to say more in the interest of the nation.

“I am prepared to be completely isolated. But as long as I live, I will utter the unpleasant truths,” she said.

First Published: May 26, 2019 11:44 IST

