Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP’s rise in vote share in Pune dims Sena’s hopes of seat sharing

After the Lok Sabha election results were announced on May 23, the political circles are abuzz with talks about the Maharashtra assembly elections which will be held in October-November. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Girish Bapat’s win with a record margin of 3.24 lakh votes in Pune and substantial lead in all six constituencies, has increased the tension among Shiv Sena aspirants.

After the reunion just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP and the Shiv Sena had agreed to contest on equal number of seats in the upcoming assembly elections. While both the parties had contested against each other in the last assembly elections, the alliance this time means the BJP has to leave some seats from Pune city for the Sena.

Girish Bapat, Pune member of Parliament (MP), on Friday, said, “The BJP will give justice to the Shiv Sena in the assembly elections.” But he denied commenting on which seats would be handed over to the Shiv Sena.

Pune city has eight assembly constituencies which include Kasba peth, Parvati, Kothrud, Shivajinagar, Wadgaon Sheri, Hadapsar, Khadakwasla and Cantonment. In all these assembly constituencies, the BJP has got a lead in the Lok Sabha seats.

BJP seating members of legislative assembly (MLA) believe that since the BJP’s vote share has been high in these constituencies for the past three elections, then, the question of handing over them to the Shiv Sena does not arise.

Among these eight, Kasba Peth, Parvati, Shivajinagar, Cantonment, Wadgaon Sheri and Shivajinagar fall in the Pune Lok Sabha constituency. Khadakwasla assembly falls in the Baramati Lok Sabah and Hadapsar in Shirur.Hadapsar is traditionally considered as a Nationalist Congress Party bastion, but despite this, Shiv Sena candidate from Shirur, Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil, got more votes.

Shiv Sena leaders hope to get Shivajinagar, Cantonment and Hadapsar constituencies in Pune city. A senior BJP leader on condition of anonymity said that the party would hardly give any seat to the Shiv Sena.

Seats in Pune city on which the BJP and Shiv Sena are leading

Kothrud - 1.07 lakh

Cantonment - 12,733

Shivajinagar -29,532

Parvati -66,332

Kasba - 52,391

Wadgaon Sheri - 56,521

Hadapsar (Shirur LS) -Shiv Sena got lead by 5,370

Khadakwasla (Baramati LS)- BJP got lead by 65,494

First Published: May 26, 2019 16:22 IST