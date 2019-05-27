Live updates: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Varanasi for ‘thank you’ visit

After the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) landslide victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi on a thanksgiving visit on Monday.

He will also be offering prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple during the visit.

His thanksgiving visit was likely to include a road show, sources in the BJP indicated.

Modi won the Varanasi parliamentary seat by a margin 4,79,505 votes, defeating his nearest rival Shalini Yadav of the Samajwadi Party.

Follow live updates here:

10:22 am IST Shower of rose petals awaits PM Modi ahead of Kashi Temple Visit PM Modi’s thanksgiving visit is likely to include a road show, according to the sources in BJP. BJP workers plan to shower petals on Modi on the way to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. The BJP’s Kashi region spokesperson Navratan Rathi said preparations to give a grand welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi have begun. The preparations will be completed by Sunday evening.





10:13 am IST PM Modi met mother, sought blessings after poll win Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to his mother in Gandhinagar on Sunday and sought her blessings after the BJP’s massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah had arrived in Gujarat on Sunday on a two-day visit. The PM addressed his first rally on Sunday after the poll victory. He was welcomed by a huge crowd at the rally venue in Ahmedabad.





10:02 am IST Modi arrives in Varanasi PM Narendra Modi reached Varanasi on Monday morning. He was received by Chief Minister Narendra Modi, UP Governor Ram Naik and BJP President Amit Shah. He will offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple which will be followed by a meeting with party workers later at 12 noon.





9:55 am IST Bedecked Varanasi set to welcome Modi On Monday, Varanasi was all decked up to welcome Modi with BJP flags and posters everywhere. Cleaning and maintenance work has been completed. On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with local administration officials in Varanasi to assess preparations made ahead of Modi’s visit here.



