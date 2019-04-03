Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: It’s a fight between members of royal family in Odisha’s Bolangir

The Bolangir parliamentary constituency is one of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha.

The Biju Janata Dal’s Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo is the sitting member of Parliament from the Bolangir Lok Sabha seat. Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo had defeated his nearest rival and sister-in-law Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, the grandson of former Odisha chief minister and erstwhile ruler of the former princely state of Patnagarh Rajendra Narayan Singh Deo, is contesting Lok Sabha elections to retain Bolangir constituency in Odisha on a BJD ticket.

The BJP has fielded Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo once again. The Congress has given the ticket to a new face Samarendra Mishra, the son of veteran Congress leader and the Leader of opposition, Narasingha Mishra.

Bolangir will go to polls on April 18 in the second round of the seven-phased Lok Sabha election 2019 and votes will be counted on May 23.

Here are some facts about Bolangir Lok Sabha seat:

State: Odisha

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Bolangir

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, BJD

Winning margin in 2014: 104,299

Runner up name, party: Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo, BJP

Number of voters in 2014: 1,170,405

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 74.88%

Number of women voters in 2014: 748,057

Number of polling booths in 2014: 2,086

