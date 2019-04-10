Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Will BJP win UP’s Agra the third time?

The BJP’s Ram Shankar Katheria is the sitting member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh’s Agra Lok Sabha seat, which his party has won five times in the past elections.

This time, the Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded the state animal husbandry minister SP Singh Baghel from the Agra Lok Sabha seat, which is reserved for members of Scheduled Caste.

Manoj Soni is contesting on a Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party (SP-BSP) ticket from the city of the Taj Mahal and former income tax commissioner Preeta Harit is contesting on a Congress ticket.

Uttar Pradesh, which sent 80 members to the Lok Sabha will go to polls in all the seven phases starting April 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Click here for full coverage of Lok Sabha elections

Here are some details about the Agra Lok Sabha seat:

State: Uttar Pradesh

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Agra

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: Ram Shankar Katheria

Winning margin in 2014: 300,263

Runner up name, party: Narayan Singh Suman, BSP

Number of voters in 2014: 1,070,400

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 58.98%

Number of women voters in 2014: 810,962

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,886

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 17:38 IST