Lok Sabha elections 2019: Pali constituency in Rajasthan

The boundaries of the Pali Lok Sabha constituency were redrawn in 2008 following delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.

In 2014, riding on the BJP wave, the party’s PP Choudhury defeated the Congress candidate Munni Devi Godara by an impressive margin of nearly 4 lakh votes.

This year, the BJP has repeated its candidate while the Congress has fielded the 2009 winner from the constituency Badri Ram Jakhar.

The BJP had won all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan in the 2014 elections. However, the Congress won bypolls in two constituencies in 2018, reducing the BJP’s strength to 23.

Rajasthan’s 25 seats go to polls in two phases on April 29 and May 6. The votes will be counted on May 23.

Here are some details about the Pali Lok Sabha seat:

State: Rajasthan

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Pali

Polling date: April 29

Sitting MP, party: P P Choudhary, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 399,039

Runner up name, party: Munni Devi Godara, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,097,253

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 58%

Number of women voters in 2014: 514,488

Number of polling booths in 2014: 2,057

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 15:17 IST