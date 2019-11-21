BJP to ask Arvind Kejriwal to drink water collected from 500 places in Delhi

delhi

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:43 IST

Senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Delhi unit will on Thursday visit chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence and offer him drinking water collected from 500 places in the national capital.

Arvind Kejriwal had lashed out at the central government on Wednesday, questioning the credibility of the samples collected for a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) report on the quality of water supplied in the national capital.

The face-off between Kejriwal and the Centre over the quality of tap water in Delhi started on November 16, when Ram Vilas Paswan shared the findings of a study conducted by BIS, which suggested that Delhi’s tap water was the worst among major Indian cities and not fit for drinking without further purification.

The study stated that Delhi, along with Kolkata and Chennai, failed in almost 10 out of 11 quality parameters of drinking water, a charge denied by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government led by Kejriwal.

According to BJP leaders, the party’s Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari, leader of opposition in the Vidhan Sabha Vijender Gupta, former Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyay along with other senior leaders will reach at CM’s residence at flagstaff road at around 1pm and offer him drinking water collected from 500 places from the city.

They will assemble at Chandgi Ram Akhara in Civil Lines area and from there they will proceed towards the CM’s residence.

The BJP leadership had attacked the AAP government over the BIS report findings as the tussle between Arvind Kejriwal and Paswan intensified over the last week.

Kejriwal, on Monday, challenged Paswan in a press briefing to share the addresses of the places from which BIS collected samples. Paswan, in a tweet on Tuesday, shared the details of all 11 places from where the samples were collected.