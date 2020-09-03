e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi Metro all set to ply from September 7. Check out new look

Delhi Metro all set to ply from September 7. Check out new look

The Delhi Metro trains will begin operating in three stages in Unlock 4.

delhi Updated: Sep 03, 2020 14:08 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hand sanitiser at a metro station in Delhi.
Hand sanitiser at a metro station in Delhi.(Soumya Pillai/HT Photo )
         

The Delhi Metro will resume services from September 7 in a graded manner after nearly five months of remaining suspended due to the Covid-19 situation.

The metro trains will begin operating in three stages in Unlock 4. In the first phase, i.e from September 7 till September 10, the Yellow Line and the Gurugram Rapid Metro will be open for passengers from 7am to 11am, and then from 4pm to 8pm. This will be followed by the Blue Line and the Pink Line on September 9. From September 10, the metro will also resume services for the Red Line (Rithala to Shaheed Sthal), Green Line and Violet Line.

In stage two that starts on September 11, the truncated hours will be increased from 7am to 1pm and 4pm to 10pm and the Magenta and Grey lines will also be made operational.

In the third stage that commences on September 12, Delhi Metro operations are expected to return to its full-functionality. Service hours will go back to their pre-lockdown schedule — from 6am to 11pm. At the same time, Airport Express Line (Dwarka sector-21-New Delhi Railway Station) services will also be thrown open to passengers.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has stepped up preparations as it is set to open doors to commuters in four days from now.

Here’s a look at pictures from the metro stations prepping to resume services amid the coronavirus pandemic

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes
tags
top news
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Facebook bans BJP legislator amid raging controversy over hate speech bias
Facebook bans BJP legislator amid raging controversy over hate speech bias
‘Mumbai police has a reputation, welcome plea by retired cops in Sushant case’: Minister
‘Mumbai police has a reputation, welcome plea by retired cops in Sushant case’: Minister
4 days to go! New look of Delhi Metro as it preps to resume in Covid times
4 days to go! New look of Delhi Metro as it preps to resume in Covid times
China to plan sweeping support for semiconductor sector to counter Trump
China to plan sweeping support for semiconductor sector to counter Trump
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 tallymonsoon sessionTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In