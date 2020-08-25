e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi Tigri Camp firing leaves 15-yr-old boy dead, 1 injured

Delhi Tigri Camp firing leaves 15-yr-old boy dead, 1 injured

Delhi Police are yet to find out what triggered one of the groups to carry out a deadly attack that lasted a few minutes.

delhi Updated: Aug 25, 2020 08:52 IST
Karn Pratap Singh
Karn Pratap Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Policemen inspect the crime scene in Tigri camp area.
Policemen inspect the crime scene in Tigri camp area.(Sourced)
         

A 15-year-old boy was killed and an 18-year-old man was injured after a group of nearly a dozen miscreants allegedly resorted to firing and stabbing in south Delhi’s Tigri Camp late on Monday, triggering panic and fear among local residents. Two separate cases of murder and attempt to murder have been registered.

Also read: Delhi Police file case in Jamia firing, say no empty shells found

Police officers said preliminary probe has revealed that the attack was the result of enmity between two groups over a past incident. However, they are yet to find out what triggered one of the groups to carry out a deadly attack that lasted a few minutes, an officer said, quoting the statements of locals.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said that around 8 pm, the police control room received a call regarding firing in Tigri area. A police team reached the site and learnt that two injured persons had already been moved to Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS Trauma Centre.

“One boy aged 15 was declared brought dead at the AIIMS Trauma Centre. He had suffered injuries in the attack. The other injured person, Amman alias Mohammad Ali,18, was fired upon and stabbed by the group of attackers. He is undergoing treatment,” said DCP Thakur.

Police said that Amman’s statement has been registered and using the details and physical descriptions of the attackers that he gave, the investigating team are looking for the suspects and conducting raids to nab them.

To avoid further clash, police personnel remained deployed in Tigri Camp area throughout the night.

tags
top news
Death toll in Raigad building collapse rises to 2
Death toll in Raigad building collapse rises to 2
Eight assembly seats vacant in Uttar Pradesh, EC to decide on bypolls
Eight assembly seats vacant in Uttar Pradesh, EC to decide on bypolls
WHO’s global COVAX plan: All you need to know about Covid-19 vaccine access plan
WHO’s global COVAX plan: All you need to know about Covid-19 vaccine access plan
Supreme Court to hear Prashant Bhushan’s contempt case, deadline for apology ends today
Supreme Court to hear Prashant Bhushan’s contempt case, deadline for apology ends today
Extreme rain recorded in Guj, Raj; warning for Delhi on Wednesday
Extreme rain recorded in Guj, Raj; warning for Delhi on Wednesday
Questions remain over success of LPG scheme
Questions remain over success of LPG scheme
Use Aadhaar to get GST registration in just three days
Use Aadhaar to get GST registration in just three days
Sonia Congress chief for 6 more months: Non-Gandhi leader rejected?
Sonia Congress chief for 6 more months: Non-Gandhi leader rejected?
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh BachchanCWC Meeting Live UpdatesRhea ChakrabortyMirzapur 2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In