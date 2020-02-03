Jamia firing: Delhi Police file case, say no empty bullet shells found

india

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 13:19 IST

Delhi Police have registered an attempt to murder case against unknown persons after the alleged incident of firing outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University late on Sunday night, officials said on Monday.

They, however, said no empty bullet shells were found at the site and that they are scanning CCTV cameras in the neighbourhood to verify the allegations of firing.

“We have registered a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) along with 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and 27 (punishment for using arms) of the arms act against unknown persons on the complaint of one Yusuf Khan, who claimed to be an eyewitness of the firing incident,” said Kumar Gyanesh, additional deputy commissioner of police (southeast).

Khan, a resident of Abul Fazal Enclave near Jamia Nagar, said in his complaint that he was returning home with his wife after dinner when the firing took place.

“We had reached near Gate No 7 of Jamia University where one road is blocked because of protests against CAA and NCR. The opposite carriageway is used for movements of vehicles from both sides. It was around 11.30pm when two boys came on a scooter from Jamia’s side,” Khan said in his complaint.

“The pillion rider stood on the vehicle and fired one shot in the air. They sped away towards Holy Family Hospital side with the shooter brandishing his gun. I can identify the person who fired the bullet,” he said.

According to the police, many people including students were present outside the university when the alleged firing took place, triggering panic among them. They assembled outside the police station and raised anti-police slogans after the incident.

By midnight, more than 500 people had gathered there and began demanding immediate police action by saying there had been an attempt to kill them in the firing.

Many students took to social media to post information about the alleged firing and videos of their gathering.

Officials said as soon as the incident was brought to the notice of senior officers, the station house officer of the Jamia Nagar police station was sent to the spot to verify it and speak with agitated people.

In a video shared on social media, the officer is seen assuring the angry crowd that he has made elaborate security arrangements and he will remain with them throughout the night to ensure their safety and security.

“The SHO along with his team members searched the area but no empty bullet shells were found. As many people had assembled at the police station and alleged that the attackers tried to kill them, we registered an FIR on the complaint of Khan,” an official said.

Arshaan Afaq, an undergraduate law student, was also present at the spot when two people in a moving vehicle opened fire.

“The first shot was fired near Gate No 5. And we heard another noise when it crossed Gate No 1. No casualties were reported,” Afaq said.

Nehal, a Jamia student and member of the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC), said that the students remained gathered outside the Jamia Campus till Monday morning.

“It happened only a day after the firing incident was reported in Shaheen Bagh. Attacks on protesters have become a new normal now. Police should take strong action in the matter,” she said.

Some students, who were present outside the university, said that one of the suspects was wearing a red jacket and their scooter’s colour was also red. They also claimed to have seen the last four numbers of the scooter’s registration plate.

ACP Gyanesh said they have received only Khan’s complaint, who only saw one bullet being fired in the air and could not see the scooter’s registration number.

“We have urged other witnesses to come forward and give their statement/complaint. The CCTV cameras are being scanned to ascertain if any firing had happened. And if has happened, we will analyse the video footage to establish the identity of the suspects,” he added.

The Sunday’s alleged firing incident took place a day after a 23-year-old milk supplier from east Delhi’s Dallupura village fired two bullets in the air less than 150 metres from the Shaheen Bagh protest site where hundreds of women, men and children have been demonstrating against Citizenship (Amendment) Act for more than 50 days.

Two days before that, a 17-year-old boy had opened fire and injured a postgraduate student of Jamia University in Jamia Nagar area.

Both the shooters were caught by the police after the firing.