Home / Delhi News / Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s borders with Haryana, UP remain partly closed

Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s borders with Haryana, UP remain partly closed

Delhi’s borders with Uttar Pradesh at Chilla and Ghazipur have remained closed for those coming from Noida and Ghaziabad while the opposite carriageway remains open

delhi Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 08:32 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Farmers at Ghazipur, Delhi-UP border in New Delhi, on January 5.
Farmers at Ghazipur, Delhi-UP border in New Delhi, on January 5. (PTI)
         

The National Capital’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh continued to remain closed at several points on Wednesday due to the ongoing farmers’ agitation.

Delhi’s borders with Uttar Pradesh at Chilla and Ghazipur have remained closed for those coming from Noida and Ghaziabad while the opposite carriageway remains open.

For those coming into Delhi from Uttar Pradesh, the traffic police advised them to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders which have remained mostly unaffected.

Also read | Supreme Court will take up an open letter on farmers as PIL

The police have continued checking these border points for groups of protesting farmers who may try to sneak in, but it has only slowed down the traffic there, not choked or blocked it entirely.

For borders between Delhi and Haryana, the routes passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Manyari, Saboli, and Mangesh have continued to remain closed.

Jhatikara border is open for light vehicles and pedestrians while only a single carriageway of the Jharoda border is open for traffic.

The traffic police said that they have been diverting traffic from Mukarba and GTK Road. Motorists who need to travel between Delhi and Haryana can choose other border routes such as the Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera.

