Ghaziabad SUV accident death toll rises to seven, car fell 25 feet into drain

An SUV parked by the National Highway 24 in Ghaziabad’s Vijay Nagar skidded 25 feet into a sewage filled drain and killed seven people of a marriage party, including the groom’s father, police said on Saturday.

Only two people — a woman and a minor — survived after they were pulled out by locals who broke open the car’s windows.

Besides the groom’s father, Durga Prasad Rastogi (55), the victims included his brother’s daughter-in-law Reena, 35, niece Ritu, 18, Reena’s daughter Anshika, 4, relative Madhu and two of his grandsons, Abhi (seven months) and Honey (three-and half-years). Rastogi was a small-time businessman.

The driver of the vehicle, Rafaqat Ali, is absconding. He was allegedly outside the vehicle when the vehicle skidded. The vehicle was hired by the family of the groom, Ravi, to ferry people to the bride’s home in Khoda, about 10 km from Vijay Nagar.

The site where the vehicle fell off the highway in Ghaziabad. (Sakib Ali/HT)

Police said driver had parked the vehicle at an incline on the road where construction work was on, rendering the soil loose.

The groom’s family lodged a complaint against the driver, who fled the locality with his family members after the incident.

“I was sitting in another vehicle parked next to the SUV. Suddenly I felt that my car was moving backwards, but a little later I realised my vehicle is stationary and the second vehicle parked in front of us had started sinking in the loose soil. Before I could shout or get out of my vehicle, the SUV fell into the gorge,” said Bipin Rastogi, nephew of Durga Prasad.

“More than half of the SUV was inside the big drain which is around 10 feet deep,” Bipin added.