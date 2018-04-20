Six dead in accident on NH-24 after driver loses control of SUV

In a major accident on NH-24 in Ghaziabad, six people were feared dead after a SUV lost control near Vijay Nagar in Ghaziabad on Friday night.

According to police, one man, four women and a child were among those killed.

Over a dozen people were travelling in the Tata Sumo SUV and were headed from Rudrapur in Uttarakhand to Khoda in Ghaziabad for a wedding. The driver stopped near Hotel Green, adjacent to the highway. According to ANI, the vehicle fell into a gorge when the group resumed their journey.

“When the driver started the onward journey to Khoda, he lost balance of the vehicle and it fell down nearly 10-15 feet from the highway. Several passengers were injured while six people lost their lives. We have rushed the injured to the hospital. We are yet to identify the six dead,” said Manisha Singh, circle officer (city I).

According to police, the passengers made a brief stopover at Vijay Nagar and were going towards Khoda when the SUV fell off the highway.