Hang them soonest, says mother of Dec 16 gangrape victim after SC verdict

“This decision reaffirms our trust in the court,” said the mother of the girl gangraped and tortured in a moving bus on December 16, 2012, while welcoming the rejection of the review petition filed by the convicts in the case.

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the death sentence of three of the four convicts saying, “there was no error in the judgment.”

“Our struggle does not end here. Justice is getting delayed. It’s affecting other daughters of the society. I request judiciary to tighten their judicial system, serve justice to my daughter by hanging them as soon as possible and help other girls and women,” the mother, Asha Devi said, said

The family’s lawyer Rohan Mahajan called it a ‘victorious moment’. “Faith in the judiciary has been reinstated.”

Reacting to the verdict NCW chairman Rekha Sharma said the decision proved justice can be delayed but not denied. “This judgment shows that law takes its own course in this country”.

The fourth death row convict, Akshay Kumar Singh, 31, has not filed a review petition against the Supreme Court’s judgement in May last year.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan delivered its judgment on the pleas of Mukesh (29), Pawan Gupta (22) and Vinay Sharma (23).

“Review applications cannot be entertained.. convict cannot be allowed to re-agitate the grounds of appeal. There has to be an apparent error on record to show it resulted in miscarriage of justice,” the bench said in its judgement.

“The death row convicts failed to point out ‘error’ in the judgement,” the court said. “Convicts were heard elaborately during appeals and no grounds have been made out for review of its verdict.”