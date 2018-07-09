2012 Delhi gangrape: SC upholds death sentence for 3 convicts, dismisses review petition

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the death sentence of three of the four convicts in the Dec 16 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder of a 23-year-old woman saying there was no error in the judgment.

The three had filed a review petition after the top court upheld the death sentences on May 5, 2017.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan delivered its judgment on the pleas of Mukesh (29), Pawan Gupta (22) and Vinay Sharma (23).

The four death row convict, Akshay Kumar Singh (31), did not file a review petition against the apex court’s order on May 5, 2017.

“Review applications cannot be entertained.. convict cannot be allowed to re-agitate the grounds of appeal. There has to be an apparent error on record to show it resulted in miscarriage of justice,” the bench said in its judgement.

“The death row convicts failed to point out ‘error’ in the judgement,” the court said. “Convicts were heard elaborately during appeals and no grounds have been made out for review of its verdict.”

The top court in its 2017 verdict had upheld the capital punishment awarded to them by the trial court and confirmed by the Delhi high court in the case of gangrape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student on December 16, 2012 that had left the country shocked and outraged.

She was gang raped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a running bus in South Delhi by six people and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road. She succumbed to her injuries on December 29, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

One of the accused in the case, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in the capital’s Tihar jail.

A juvenile, who was among the accused, was convicted by a juvenile justice board. He was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.

