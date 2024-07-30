AP EAMCET 2024 final phase seat allotment result declared, here's direct link to check

Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh has declared the AP EAMCET 2024 final phase seat allotment result on July 30, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for the final phase and wish to check the result can visit the official website of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. AP EAMCET 2024 final phase seat allotment result declared, direct link to check

The AP EAMCET final phase registration was conducted from July 23, 2024, to July 25, 2024. The certificates of the candidates were verified at HLCs from July 23, 2024, to July 26, 2024. The registered candidates exercised web options from July 24, 2024, to July 26, 2024.

This counselling process is being conducted for admission to the seats available in University & Private Engineering Colleges and Private Universities under the Convenor quota in the State of Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2024-25. Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the final phase of the AP EAMCET 2024 counselling process can report to the college from July 31, 2024, to August 3, 2024.

Candidates who have registered themselves for the final phase and wish to check the result can follow the below mentioned steps.

AP EAMCET 2024 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official website of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP EAMCET 2024 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more information, visit the official website of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

