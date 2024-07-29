CUET UG Counselling 2024: Everything you need to know about admission process, application fee, documents and more

After days of anticipation, candidates who appeared in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG 2024 finally breathed a sigh of relief on Sunday, July 28 after the NTA released the results. The CUET UG results that have been declared on the NTA’s official website exams.nta.ac.in, can be downloaded by candidates by entering their application number, date of birth, and their registration email address or phone number. CUET UG Counselling 2024 is expected to begin soon. Here's what you need to know about admission process and more. (HT file image)

With the announcement of the results, the focus now shifts to the counselling process. Candidates must note that unlike NEET UG or JEE Main, there is no centralized counselling process for CUET UG, meaning they must apply separately for each university.

Candidates who have qualified in the test will be eligible for admission as per the cut-off marks set by the universities and based on the choices filled by them.

Before proceeding with the counselling, candidates must essentially carry a set of important documents and their photocopies along with them. Check the documents that you will be required to carry below:

CUET UG Scorecard

CUET UG Hall Ticket

Counselling application form and payment confirmation receipt.

Passport-sized photos

Government-recognized ID cards (Aadhar/Passport/Voter ID)

Marksheets of Class 10 and 12

Transfer certificate

Certificates for reserved categories

WHICH UNIVERSITY TO APPLY AND WHAT IS THE APPLICATION FEE

It may be mentioned here that several universities will be accepting applications based on the CUET UG results. Some of these universities include Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Aligarh Muslim University, Banaras Hindu University, Assam University, Central University of Jammu, and many more.

The list of participating universities can be found on this link.

Each participating university will be releasing its counselling schedule on its official website. Furthermore, every university will have its application fee. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep visiting the website of the university they are interested in applying.

To make it simpler for candidates, we have listed out the probable counselling schedule of a few universities below:

JAWAHARLAL NEHRU UNIVERSITY (JNU)

As per the notice available on the JNU’s website, admissions to the university will be based on the performance of the candidates in CUET (UG)-2024 and deprivation points earned by the eligible candidates taken together. When the counselling applications are open, candidates need to visit the official website of JNU at jnu.ac.in and submit their applications along with the required documents.

DELHI UNIVERSITY (DU)

Originally scheduled to begin on August 1, the counselling process for UG admissions at Delhi University will most likely begin in mid-August owing to the delay in the declaration of the CUET UG Results 2024. DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh had earlier told news agency ANI on July 13 that the delay in CUET results will impact the academic calendar for the students for the first semester in courses where admission is through CUET UG.

The counselling will be done through the DU CSAS portal, in three phases. These include:

APPLYING TO THE UNIVERSITY OF DELHI

FILLING THE PREFERENCES FOR PROGRAMS AND COLLEGES

ALLOCATION-CUM-ADMISSION

So far, no counselling dates have been announced by DU. Candidates are advised to visit the official website ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

BANARAS HINDU UNIVERSITY (BHU)

Another university offering undergraduate admissions through CUET-UG is the Banaras Hindu University (BHU). While no counselling schedule has been released yet, it is expected to be released in August. When out, candidates will be able to check the complete schedule on the official website bhu.ac.in and submit their applications along with the fee and other important documents.

Worth mentioning here, the NTA had informed that a total of 13,47,820 unique candidates registered for the test, of whom 11,13,610 appeared. Additionally, 22,290 candidates scored full marks in various subjects.

The CUET UG Results 2024 were tentatively scheduled to be released on June 30. However, owing to the NEET UG and other entrance exam-related controversies involving the NTA, the results were postponed. The agency also held a CUET UG re-test on July 19 for affected candidates.