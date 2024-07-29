CUET UG Result 2024: Commerce, Arts subjects have highest number of top scorers
The highest number of students scored full marks (200) in Business Studies (8,024), followed by Political Science (5,141), History (2,520) and English (1683).
A majority of students who have secured full marks in the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET UG 2024) appeared for Commerce and Arts subjects, the data shared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) reveals. The result of the entrance test was declared yesterday, July 29. CUET UG result 2024 live updates.
The number of top scorers in Science subjects is significantly low when compared to the other two streams. The highest number of candidates who scored full marks in a Science stream subject is for the Biology/BiologicalStudies/Biotechnology /Biochemistry paper (835 candidates). For Chemistry, the number is 398 and for Physics, it is 114.
There are 12 subjects in which 100 or more candidates have obtained full marks-
|Name of subject
|Number of candidates registered
|Number of candidates appeared
|Highest marks
|Number of students who secured highest marks
|English
|1007645
|822518
|200
|1683
|Accountancy/Book Keeping
|180864
|156473
|200
|1135
|Agriculture
|48642
|29316
|200
|180
|Biology/Biological Studies/Biotechnology/Biochemistry
|391605
|313683
|200
|835
|Business Studies
|193300
|166022
|200
|8024
|Chemistry
|702050
|561719
|200
|398
|Economics/Business Economics
|214056
|184136
|200
|430
|Geography/Geology
|83348
|70551
|200
|373
|History
|137623
|117807
|200
|2520
|Physics
|673038
|530936
|200
|114
|Political Science
|161405
|138566
|200
|5141
|Psychology
|31815
|20547
|200
|1602
In total, 1347820 unique candidates registered for CUET UG 2024, of whom 1113610 appeared for the test.
When a candidate appearing for multiple papers is also taken into consideration, the total registrations for this year's exam is 57,71,668, and the total number of candidates who appeared for the test is 46,21,670.
The first-ever hybrid CUET was held in May. For papers which had a high number of candidates, the exam was taken on OMR sheets and for subjects with a lower number of candidates, it was held as a Computer-Based Test (CBT). A re-examination was also conducted on July 19.
The NTA published final answer keys of all subjects before announcing the result.
