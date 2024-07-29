 CUET UG Result 2024: Commerce, Arts subjects have highest number of top scorers - Hindustan Times
CUET UG Result 2024: Commerce, Arts subjects have highest number of top scorers

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 29, 2024 11:12 AM IST

The highest number of students scored full marks (200) in Business Studies (8,024), followed by Political Science (5,141), History (2,520) and English (1683).

A majority of students who have secured full marks in the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET UG 2024) appeared for Commerce and Arts subjects, the data shared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) reveals. The result of the entrance test was declared yesterday, July 29. CUET UG result 2024 live updates.

CUET UG result was announced yesterday (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
CUET UG result was announced yesterday (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The highest number of students scored full marks (200) in Business Studies (8,024), followed by Political Science (5,141), History (2,520) and English (1683).

The number of top scorers in Science subjects is significantly low when compared to the other two streams. The highest number of candidates who scored full marks in a Science stream subject is for the Biology/BiologicalStudies/Biotechnology /Biochemistry paper (835 candidates). For Chemistry, the number is 398 and for Physics, it is 114.

There are 12 subjects in which 100 or more candidates have obtained full marks-

Name of subjectNumber of candidates registeredNumber of candidates appearedHighest marksNumber of students who secured highest marks
English10076458225182001683
Accountancy/Book Keeping 1808641564732001135
Agriculture4864229316200180
Biology/Biological Studies/Biotechnology/Biochemistry391605313683200835
Business Studies1933001660222008024
Chemistry 702050 561719200398
Economics/Business Economics 214056184136200430
Geography/Geology 8334870551200373
History 1376231178072002520
Physics 673038530936200114
Political Science 161405138566 200 5141
Psychology 3181520547 200 1602

In total, 1347820 unique candidates registered for CUET UG 2024, of whom 1113610 appeared for the test.

When a candidate appearing for multiple papers is also taken into consideration, the total registrations for this year's exam is 57,71,668, and the total number of candidates who appeared for the test is 46,21,670.

The first-ever hybrid CUET was held in May. For papers which had a high number of candidates, the exam was taken on OMR sheets and for subjects with a lower number of candidates, it was held as a Computer-Based Test (CBT). A re-examination was also conducted on July 19.

The NTA published final answer keys of all subjects before announcing the result.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
© 2024 HindustanTimes
