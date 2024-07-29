CUET UG Result 2024: Commerce, Arts subjects have highest number of top scorers

A majority of students who have secured full marks in the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET UG 2024) appeared for Commerce and Arts subjects, the data shared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) reveals. The result of the entrance test was declared yesterday, July 29. CUET UG result 2024 live updates. CUET UG result was announced yesterday (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The highest number of students scored full marks (200) in Business Studies (8,024), followed by Political Science (5,141), History (2,520) and English (1683).

The number of top scorers in Science subjects is significantly low when compared to the other two streams. The highest number of candidates who scored full marks in a Science stream subject is for the Biology/BiologicalStudies/Biotechnology /Biochemistry paper (835 candidates). For Chemistry, the number is 398 and for Physics, it is 114.

There are 12 subjects in which 100 or more candidates have obtained full marks-

Name of subject Number of candidates registered Number of candidates appeared Highest marks Number of students who secured highest marks English 1007645 822518 200 1683 Accountancy/Book Keeping 180864 156473 200 1135 Agriculture 48642 29316 200 180 Biology/Biological Studies/Biotechnology/Biochemistry 391605 313683 200 835 Business Studies 193300 166022 200 8024 Chemistry 702050 561719 200 398 Economics/Business Economics 214056 184136 200 430 Geography/Geology 83348 70551 200 373 History 137623 117807 200 2520 Physics 673038 530936 200 114 Political Science 161405 138566 200 5141 Psychology 31815 20547 200 1602

In total, 1347820 unique candidates registered for CUET UG 2024, of whom 1113610 appeared for the test.

When a candidate appearing for multiple papers is also taken into consideration, the total registrations for this year's exam is 57,71,668, and the total number of candidates who appeared for the test is 46,21,670.

The first-ever hybrid CUET was held in May. For papers which had a high number of candidates, the exam was taken on OMR sheets and for subjects with a lower number of candidates, it was held as a Computer-Based Test (CBT). A re-examination was also conducted on July 19.

The NTA published final answer keys of all subjects before announcing the result.