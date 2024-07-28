CUET UG Result 2024: NTA CUET scores out at cuetug.ntaonline.in, direct link to check here

National Testing Agency, NTA has declared CUET UG Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can check the scores on the official website of CUET UG at cuetug.ntaonline.in. THE CUET UG results can also be checked at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/. CUET UG result 2024 live updates. CUET UG result declared on exams.nta.ac.in, Direct link to check marks given here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The CUET UG examination was conducted on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29, 2024 at various exam centres located in 379 cities including 26 cities outside India. A total of 13.48 lakh candidates have appeared for examination. The re-exam was conducted on July 19, 2024 for affected candidates.

The provisional answer key was released on July 7 and the objection window was closed on July 9, 2024.

Along with the results, the Agency has also released the final answer key. The final answer key was prepared on the basis of the challenges made by the candidates against the provisional answer key. The challenges were verified by a panel of subject experts and the final answer key was released. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result was prepared and declared.

CUET UG result 2024 direct link

All those candidates who have appeared for the NTA CUET UG examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

· Visit the official website of CUET UG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.

· Click on CUET UG Result 2024 link available on the home page.

· Enter the login details and click on submit.

· Your result will be displayed on the screen.

· Check the result and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CUET UG.