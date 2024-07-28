NTA CUET UG result declared at exams.nta.ac.in, steps to check scorecards

CUET UG Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday announced the result of the Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG 2024, which is held for admission to undergraduate courses offered by central universities and other participating institutions. Candidates who have appeared in the test can check their marks on exams.nta.ac.in. The direct link and other details are given below. CUET UG Result 2024 Live Updates. CUET UG result 2024 declared (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Candidates need to use their application number and date of birth to check the CUET UG results online.

CUET UG result 2024: Direct link to check marks

How to check CUET UG results 2024?

Go to exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG

Open the CUET UG scorecard download link given on the homepage.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Submit and check the CUET UG result.

Take a printout of the scorecard.

For the first time, the entrance test was held in a hybrid mode (computer-based test and pen and paper test). The exam took place on May 15, 16, 17, 18. 21, 22, 24 and 29. As per information shared by the agency, the test was held for around 13.48 lakh students.

The agency released the provisional answer key of all subjects on July 7 and invited objections till July 9. Subject experts reviewed the feedback sent by the candidates and it was useed in the preparation of the final answer key. The CUET UG result has been prepared using the final answer keys.

Further, the agency also held a re-test on July 19 for affected candidates. The answer key of the re-test has been released.

The result was tentatively scheduled for June 30. The delay in the announcement of CUET UG results is likely to impact universities' admissions and academic calendars, with many planning shorter breaks and weekend classes to compensate.

With CUET UG result now declared, the universities are expected to begin their admissions soon. Candidates who have qualified in the test will be eligible for admission as per the cut-off marks set by the universities and based on the choices filled by them.

It should be noted that unlike NEET UG or JEE Main, there is no centralised counselling process and the candidates must apply separately for each university.