CUET UG Result 2024 Live: NTA expected to release CUET UG scorecards soon

CUET UG Result 2024 Live Updates: NTA expected to share scorecards soon (exams.nta.ac.in, screenshot of the information bulletin)

CUET UG Result 2024 Live Updates: The result of the Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG 2024 is awaited. Earlier this week, the NTA issued the final answer keys of all subjects and the result will be declared next on exams.nta.ac.in. When released, the students can download their CUET UG scorecards using their application number and date of birth.

The CUET UG exam was held in a hybrid mode (OMR/pen and paper+computer-based test) on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29. The NTA also conducted a re-test on July 19 for affected candidates.

The NTA will announce the names of subject-wise CUET toppers and other details such as the number of students registered and appeared along with the result.

After the CUET result is announced, the universities will set cut-off marks for admission to various courses and qualified candidates can apply accordingly.

There will be no centralised counselling for CUET UG.

This year, around 13.48 lakh students were eligible for the university entrance test.

