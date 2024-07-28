CUET UG Result 2024 Live: NTA expected to release CUET UG scorecards soon
CUET UG Result 2024 Live Updates: The result of the Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG 2024 is awaited. Earlier this week, the NTA issued the final answer keys of all subjects and the result will be declared next on exams.nta.ac.in. When released, the students can download their CUET UG scorecards using their application number and date of birth. ...Read More
The CUET UG exam was held in a hybrid mode (OMR/pen and paper+computer-based test) on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29. The NTA also conducted a re-test on July 19 for affected candidates.
The NTA will announce the names of subject-wise CUET toppers and other details such as the number of students registered and appeared along with the result.
After the CUET result is announced, the universities will set cut-off marks for admission to various courses and qualified candidates can apply accordingly.
There will be no centralised counselling for CUET UG.
This year, around 13.48 lakh students were eligible for the university entrance test.
Check CUET UG result date and time, scorecard download link and other updates below.
As shown in the final answer keys of CUET-UG, many questions have been dropped. The NTA rule says when a question is found incorrect or it is dropped, all candidates who have attempted that question are eligible for full marks (+5).
The NTA is expected to announce the names of subject-wise CUET toppers, the number of students registered and appeared and other details.
How to check CUET UG scorecards?
- Go to exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/
- Open the CUET UG scorecard download link given on the home page.
- Enter your application number, date of birth and submit it.
- Check and download the CUET scorecard.
As informed by the National Testing Agency (NTA), around 13.48 lakh students were eligible to take the CUET UG examination this year. Their results are expected to be announced soon on exams.nta.ac.in.
To download CUET UG scorecards, candidates need to use their application numbers and dates of birth.
The final answer key of CUET UG was released earlier this week. The NTA will declare the results next on exams.nta.ac.in.
The NTA is expected to release the CUET UG scorecards soon. When released, the candidates can download it from exams.nta.ac.in.