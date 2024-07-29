WBJEE 2024 seat allotment result for Round 2 releasing on July 31, here’s how to check at wbjeeb.in

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB, will be releasing the Round 2 WBJEE 2024 seat allotment result on July 31. When released, those candidates who applied for the second round of counselling can check the seat allotment results on the official website at wbjeeb.in. WBJEE 2024 seat allotment result for Round 2 will be releasing on July 31. Check the steps to download result when out. (Hindustan Times/Karun Sharma/For representation only)

To access the results of WBJEE 2024 seat allotment results, candidates must submit their login credentials only then will the allotment status show the Institute and course in which he/she has been allotted a seat.

WBJEE Counselling 2024: Steps to check Round 2 Seat Allotment Results

Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the link for WBJEE 2024 seat allotment result for Round 2

Key in your login details and click on submit.

The Round 2 Seat Allotment results will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page after verifying the details.

Keep a printed copy of the same for future reference.

It may be mentioned here that as per the official schedule, the Payment of Seat acceptance fee for fresh allottees, reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission, and the withdrawal of seats by candidates can be done from July 31 to August 3, 2024.

The schedule for other events is as follows:

Registration for Mop-Up round, payment of registration fees, and choice filling: August 5 to August 7, 2024.

Choice locking: August 7, 2024.

Mop-up round seat allotment result: August 9, 2024.

Payment of Seat acceptance fee (Fresh allottees): August 9 to August 12, 2024.

Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission: August 9 to August 12, 2024.

Notably, WBJEE 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1 was released on July 23, 2024. The payment of the seat acceptance fee and reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission of the candidates could be completed from July 23, 2024, to July 29, 2024.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website.