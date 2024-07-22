AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: EAPCET final phase schedule out at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, notice here

Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh has released AP EAMCET Counselling 2024 final phase schedule. Candidates who want to apply for the final phase can check the schedule on the official website of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: EAPCET final phase schedule out, notice here

As per the official schedule, the online payment of processing fee cum registration and online certificate verification can be done from July 23 to July 25, 2024. The online verification of uploaded certificates at notified helpline centres can be done from July 23 to July 26, 2024.

The web options by the registered and eligible candidates can be exercised from July 24 to July 26, 2024. Change of Options for the candidates can be done on July 27, 2024.

The seat allotment result will be announced on July 30 and the self reporting and reporting at college can be done from July 31 to August 3, 2024.

“Candidates who have passed Intermediate / CBSE / ICSE / NATIONAL OPEN SCHOOL / APOSS with pass percentage of marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry at +2 levels with >=44.5% for OCs and >=39.5% for reserved categories (BC/SC/ST) in qualifying examination in group subjects are only eligible for admission:, read the official notice.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: How to apply

All the eligible candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online.

Visit the official website of AP EAMCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Upload the documents if needed.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The processing fee for web counseling is Rs.1200/- (for OC/BC) and Rs. 600/- (for SC/ST). The candidates are instructed to pay through online by credit card/ debit card/net banking etc in web site. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP EAPCET.