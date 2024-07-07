AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: Registration ends today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, link here

The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, will close the AP EAMCET Counselling 2024 registration today, July 7, 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the counselling round through the official website of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: Registration ends today, link here

The uploaded certificates can be verified online at notified helpline centres until July 10, 2024. Registered and eligible candidates can exercise web options from July 8 to July 12, 2024. Candidates can change their options on July 13, 2024. The options will freeze at 6 p.m. on July 13, and candidates cannot modify them further.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: How to register

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP EAMCET Counselling 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once registration is done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The processing fee for web counseling is Rs.1200/- (for OC/BC) and Rs. 600/- (for SC/ST). The candidates are instructed to pay through online by credit card/ debit card/net banking etc in web site. All the candidates from Rank 1 to last rank will have to make the payment of processing fee today, July 7 only.

As per the official schedule, the allotment of seats will be done on July 16, 2024. The seat allotment result will be available after 6 pm. Candidates can do self reporting and reporting at college from July 17 to July 22, 2024. Classwork will commence on July 19, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP EAMCET.