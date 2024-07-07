Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will close the NEET MDS Counselling 2024 Round 1 choice filling process on July 7, 2024. Candidates who want to fill the choices and lock it can do it through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. The link will remain active till 11.55 pm. NEET MDS Counselling 2024: Choice filling ends today, Round 1 seat allotment result on July 10

As per the schedule, the processing of seat allotment can be done from July 8 to July 9, 2024. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on July 10, 2024. Candidates can report to the allotted institutes from July 11 to July 17, 2024 and verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data to MCC can be done from July 8 to July 9, 2024.

NEET MDS Counselling 2024: How to fill choices

To fill the choices, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET MDS Counselling 2024 Round 1 choice filling link.

A new page will open where candidates can login to the account.

Once done, fill the choices and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

WBJEE 2024 Counselling schedule released at wbjeeb.nic.in, registration begins on July 10

The Round 2 registration will begin on July 22 and will close on July 28, 2024. The choice filling can be done from July 23 to July 28, 2024. The seat allotment process will be done from July 29 to July 30, 2024 and seat allotment result will be announced on July 31, 2024.

There will be four rounds of AIQ counseling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Rounds and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. All candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET PG conducted by the National Board of Examination (NBE) will be eligible for participation in the counselling process. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.