Department of Technical Education and APSCHE has released AP ECET 2024 Counselling final phase schedule. The registration for final phase will begin on August 1, 2024. Candidates can check the complete schedule on the official website of AP ECET at ecet-sche.aptonline.in. AP ECET 2024 Counselling: Final phase registration begins on August 1, check schedule here

As per the official schedule, the online payment of processing fee cum registration will close on August 3, 2024. The verification of uploaded certificates at notified help line centres will be done from August 2 to August 4, 2024.

Candidates can exercise the web options from August 2 to August 4, 2024. The options can be changed on August 5, 2024. The qualified and eligible Candidates of APECET-2024 who have participated in first phase Counselling are informed to exercise their options afresh, for the leftover seats now available.

NEET UG Counselling 2024: MCC releases schedule, Round 1 registration begins on August 14 at mcc.nic.in

The seat allotment result will be announced on August 8, 2024 and self reporting by the candidates can be done from August 9 to August 13, 2024.

AP ECET 2024 Counselling: How to register online

To apply online for the final round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AP ECET at ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP ECET 2024 Counselling final phase registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and check the confirmation page.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Also read: AP EAMCET 2024 seat allotment result for final phase releasing today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, here’s how to check

The processing fee for web counselling is Rs.1200/- (for OC/BC) and Rs. 600/- (for SC/ST). The candidates who will apply for the counselling round will have to pay the processing fee through online by credit card/ debit card/net banking etc. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP ECET.