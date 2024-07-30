NEET UG Counselling 2024: MCC releases schedule, Round 1 registration begins on August 14 at mcc.nic.in

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released NEET UG Counselling 2024 schedule. Candidates who are eligible to apply for the counselling round can check the complete schedule on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. NEET UG Counselling 2024: MCC Round 1 registration begins on August 14

As per the official schedule released, the Round 1 registration process will begin on August 14 and will end on August 21, 2024. The choice filling and locking facility will open on August 16 and will close on August 20, 2024. The processing of seat allotment will be done from August 21 to August 22, 2024.

The Round 1 seat allotment result for NEET UG counselling will be announced on August 23, 2024. All those candidates who have been allotted a seat can report or join the allotted college from August 24 to August 29, 2024. The verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC will be done from August 30 to August 31, 2024.

The e-mail address and mobile number submitted by the candidates in the NTA online application form will also be used to register on the MCC portal for counselling.

NEET UG Counselling 2024: How to register

All those candidates who want to apply for MCC NEET UG counselling can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Now login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The MCC NEET counselling will be conducted for 15 per cent all India quota seats/ deemed central universities/ all AIIMS Institutes/ JIPMER (Puducherry and Karaikal). For more related details candidates can check the official website of DGETN.