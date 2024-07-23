When will NEET UG Counselling 2024 begin? Check important points on MCC counselling registration

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will release the NEET UG Counselling 2024 schedule likely soon. The schedule and registration link will be available to candidates on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. NEET UG 2024 SC Hearing Live Updates NEET UG retest cancelled by SC, when will MCC counselling start

While hearing the petitions on NEET UG re-test, the Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 23 ordered no NEET UG re-test to be conducted and also refused to cancel the NEET UG examination that was held on May 5, saying the data on record is not indicative of a systemic leak of the question paper, which would indicate a disruption of the sanctity of the exam.

Previously, during July 18 hearing on NEET UG result cancellation and re-exam pleas, the National Testing Agency, NTA had informed the Supreme Court that the online counselling process for admission to undergraduate medical courses is likely to begin on July 24.

NEET UG Counselling 2024 schedule: Important points to know before registration

So, before the counselling schedule is released and registration commences, all eligible candidates can review the important points on registration given here.