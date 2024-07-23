When will NEET UG Counselling 2024 begin? Check important points on MCC counselling registration
NEET UG Counselling 2024 schedule is awaited. Know when will MCC counselling begin after NEET UG re-test pleas have been cancelled by SC.
Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will release the NEET UG Counselling 2024 schedule likely soon. The schedule and registration link will be available to candidates on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. NEET UG 2024 SC Hearing Live Updates
While hearing the petitions on NEET UG re-test, the Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 23 ordered no NEET UG re-test to be conducted and also refused to cancel the NEET UG examination that was held on May 5, saying the data on record is not indicative of a systemic leak of the question paper, which would indicate a disruption of the sanctity of the exam.
Previously, during July 18 hearing on NEET UG result cancellation and re-exam pleas, the National Testing Agency, NTA had informed the Supreme Court that the online counselling process for admission to undergraduate medical courses is likely to begin on July 24.
NEET UG Counselling 2024 schedule: Important points to know before registration
So, before the counselling schedule is released and registration commences, all eligible candidates can review the important points on registration given here.
- The e-mail address and mobile number submitted by the candidates in the NTA online application form will also be used to register on the MCC portal for counselling.
- All qualified and eligible candidates are required to register online on the official website of MCC. Candidates must keep in mind that the registered mobile number or email address will not be changed, and the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW, will not entertain any complaint regarding this.
- Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round are advised to use Laptop or Computer along with the latest registered version of Chrome/Internet Explorer/Firefox/Windows/IOS during the Registration and Choice-Filling process to avoid any technical complications.
- The information related to counselling will be sent by MCC of DGHS, MoHFW through email on the registered e-mail address or SMS on registered Mobile Number only.
- Eligible candidates can download the SANDES app from the Google Play store to get the OTP on their registered phone number.
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News