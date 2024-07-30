AP EAMCET 2024 seat allotment result for final phase releasing today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, here’s how to check

Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh will release AP EAMCET 2024 seat allotment result for final phase on July 30, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for the final phase can check the seat allotment result on the official website of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. The link to check the seat allotment result will be available after 6 pm today. AP EAMCET 2024 seat allotment result for final phase releasing today

Candidates who have been allotted a seat can report to the college from July 31 to August 3, 2024.

AP EAMCET 2024 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP EAMCET 2024 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

“Allotments now made are subject to the grant of affiliation from the University”, read the official notice.

The AP EAMCET final phase registration was conducted from July 23 to July 25, 2024. The certificates were verified at HLCs from July 23 to July 26, 2024. The registered candidates exercised web options from July 24 to July 26, 2024.

This counselling process is conducted for admission to the seats available in University & Private Engineering Colleges and Private Universities under Convenor quota in the State of Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2024-25. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP EAMCET.