Delhi Nursery Admission 2025-26 schedule released, check key dates and other details

The Directorate of Education, Delhi, released the admission schedule for Entry Level Classes (below six years of age) for open seats (other than EWS/DG/CWSN Category Seats) in private unaided recognised schools of Delhi for the academic session 2025-26. ₹ 25/- will be charged from parents as an admission registration fee and the purchase of prospectus of the school will be optional. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT) (HT PHOTO)

“ In order to conduct the admission process smoothly at the Entry Level Classes (below six years of age) in Private Unaided Recognized Schools of Delhi the following admission schedule along with instructions is issued for conducting admissions for the Open Seats (other than EWS/DG/CWSN Category seats) for the academic session 2025-26,” mentioned the official notice.

As per the official notice, the admission process and availability of forms will commence on November 28, 2024, and the admission process will conclude on March 14, 2025. ₹25/- will be charged from parents as an admission registration fee and the purchase of prospectus of the school will be optional.

All schools need to note that the criterion wise break up of points of all applicant children need to be displayed on their website and drawing of lots is conducted in a transparent manner in presence of parents, mentioned the notice.

Key Dates:

Uploading the criteria and their points in the module of the Department at the link mentioned at points No.7 - November 25, 2024.

Commencement of admission process and availability of forms - November 28, 2024.

Last date of submission of application forms in schools - December 20, 2024.

Uploading details of children who applied to the school for admission under Open Seats - January 3, 2025.

Uploading marks (as per the points system) given to each of the children who applied for admission under open seats - January 10, 2025.

The date for displaying the first list of selected children (including Waiting List) (along with marks allotted under points system) - January 17, 2025.

Resolution of queries of parents, if any (by written/email/verbal interaction) regarding allotment of points to their wards for the first list - January 18-27, 2025.

The date for displaying the second list of selected children (if any) (including Waiting list) (along with marks allotted under points system) - February 3, 2025.

Resolution of queries of parents, if any (by written/email/verbal interaction) regarding allotment of points to their wards in the second list. - February 5-11, 2025.

Closure of admission process - March 14, 2025.

