GAIL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 261 Senior Engineer & other posts at gailonline.com, direct link here

Gail India Limited has invited applications for Senior Engineer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of GAIL India Limited at gailonline.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 261 posts in the organization. GAIL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 261 Senior Engineer & other posts, link here (HT Archive)

The registration process has started today, November 12, 2024 and will close on December 11, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Senior Engineer: 98 posts

Senior Officer: 130 posts

Officer: 33 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit available on Detailed Notification here.

North Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1791 posts at rrcjaipur.in

Selection Process

Candidates fulfilling all the eligibility criteria (based on the application as submitted in the online application)will only be considered for further Selection. Depending on the number of candidates fulfilling all criteria, candidates will undergo a single-stage or multiple-stage selection process. The selection process will include group discussion and/or interviews before the Selection Committee.

The selection process will be same for all posts except – Senior Officer (F&S), Officer (Security) and Officer (Official Language).

The minimum qualifying percentage of marks to be secured in the Interview is 60% for the UR/OBC(NCL)/EWS category and 55% for the SC/ST/PwBD category. The minimum qualifying percentage of marks to be secured in Group Discussion /Proficiency Test/Physical Fitness Test (wherever applicable) or any other tool adopted for assessing the skill and competencies are fixed at 40% for UR/OBC(NCL)/EWS and 35% for SC/ST/PwBD candidate.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to UR/EWS/OBC (NCL) category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of ₹ 200/- (excluding applicable Convenience Fee and Taxes). SC/ ST/PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees. The fee can be paid through online mode by Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, Paytm, Wallet & UPI.