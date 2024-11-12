Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

North Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1791 posts at rrcjaipur.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Nov 12, 2024 01:21 PM IST

North Western Railway will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply at rrcjaipur.in.

North Western Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RRC Jaipur at rrcjaipur.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1791 posts in the organization.

North Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1791 posts(Representative image)
North Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1791 posts(Representative image)

The registration process started on November 10, 2024. The last date to apply is December 10, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • DRM Office, Ajmer: 440 posts
  • DRM Office, Bikaner: 482 posts
  • DRM Office, Jaipur: 532 posts
  • DRM Office, Jodhpur: 67 posts
  • B.T.C. Carriage, Ajmer: 99 posts
  • B.T.C. LOCO, Ajmer: 69 posts
  • Carriage Workshop, Bikaner: 32 posts
  • Carriage Workshop, Jodhpur: 70 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed 10 th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks ( No Rounding off will be done), in aggregate, from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) / State Council for Vocational Training(SCVT).

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on 10.12.2024.

Odisha Police admit card 2024 for Junior Clerk today at odishapolice.gov.in

Selection Process

The selection will be on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared for the purpose on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done. The panel will be on the basis of simple average of marks in the matriculation and ITI.

Application Fee

The application fee for all candidates is 100/-. SC/ST, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Women category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

Detailed Notification here

Direct link to apply here

Discover the complete story...
See more
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //