North Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1791 posts at rrcjaipur.in

North Western Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RRC Jaipur at rrcjaipur.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1791 posts in the organization. North Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1791 posts(Representative image)

The registration process started on November 10, 2024. The last date to apply is December 10, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

DRM Office, Ajmer: 440 posts

DRM Office, Bikaner: 482 posts

DRM Office, Jaipur: 532 posts

DRM Office, Jodhpur: 67 posts

B.T.C. Carriage, Ajmer: 99 posts

B.T.C. LOCO, Ajmer: 69 posts

Carriage Workshop, Bikaner: 32 posts

Carriage Workshop, Jodhpur: 70 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed 10 th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks ( No Rounding off will be done), in aggregate, from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) / State Council for Vocational Training(SCVT).

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on 10.12.2024.

Selection Process

The selection will be on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared for the purpose on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done. The panel will be on the basis of simple average of marks in the matriculation and ITI.

Application Fee

The application fee for all candidates is ₹100/-. SC/ST, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Women category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.