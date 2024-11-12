Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Odisha Police admit card 2024 for Junior Clerk today at odishapolice.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 12, 2024 08:58 AM IST

Candidates will get the Odisha Police admit card for Junior Clerk recruitment 2024 on the official website, odishapolice.gov.in 5 pm onwards.

Odisha Police Junior Clerk Admit Card 2024: The Odisha Police Ministerial Staff Selection Board will release admit cards for the Junior Clerk recruitment examination today, November 12. Candidates who have applied for the examination will get the Odisha Police admit card for Junior Clerk recruitment 2024 on the official website, odishapolice.gov.in 5 pm onwards. The admit cards will mention the examination schedule, exam centre address and other details.

Odisha Police Junior Clerk admit card 2024 today at odishapolice.gov.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
Odisha Police Junior Clerk admit card 2024 today at odishapolice.gov.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Also read: Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply extended again following High Court's direction

The computer-based recruitment examination for Junior Clerk in the DPO cadre (Odisha Police) is scheduled to begin on November 16.

To download the Odisha Police Junior Clerk admit card, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

How to download Odisha Police Junior Clerk admit card 2024

  1. Go to the official website of the Odisha Police, odishapolice.gov.in.
  2. Open the recruitment tab
  3. Go to the Junior Clerk admit card download link
  4. Key in your credentials
  5. Log in and download the admit card.

The board has also informed that mock tests for the Junior Clerk recruitment examination candidates will be released on November 13.

It also stated that PwD candidates with 40 per cent or more permanent disability who have applied for scribe must submit the details of their scribe along with the required documents to the exam centre in charge on the test day.

All candidates have been asked by the board to regularly visit the Odisha Police recruitment portal to know any further updates.

Also read: OSSC CGL 2024 final answer key for prelims out at ossc.gov.in, result next

Normalisation to be used

The board informed that it will normalise the scores of candidates in the multi-shift computer-based examination for Junior Clerk recruitment.

Normalisation is used in multi-shift examination to justify any variation in the difficulty levels of the question papers.

To normalise scores, the board will use the formula followed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for various national-level competitive examinations.

“The Raw scores of the candidates will not be shared. The percentile ranks / marks so derived and equated will be used as input criteria for preparation of the merit lists,” the board said.

Discover the complete story...
See more
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //