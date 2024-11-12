Odisha Police admit card 2024 for Junior Clerk today at odishapolice.gov.in

Odisha Police Junior Clerk Admit Card 2024: The Odisha Police Ministerial Staff Selection Board will release admit cards for the Junior Clerk recruitment examination today, November 12. Candidates who have applied for the examination will get the Odisha Police admit card for Junior Clerk recruitment 2024 on the official website, odishapolice.gov.in 5 pm onwards. The admit cards will mention the examination schedule, exam centre address and other details. Odisha Police Junior Clerk admit card 2024 today at odishapolice.gov.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Also read: Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply extended again following High Court's direction

The computer-based recruitment examination for Junior Clerk in the DPO cadre (Odisha Police) is scheduled to begin on November 16.

To download the Odisha Police Junior Clerk admit card, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

How to download Odisha Police Junior Clerk admit card 2024

Go to the official website of the Odisha Police, odishapolice.gov.in. Open the recruitment tab Go to the Junior Clerk admit card download link Key in your credentials Log in and download the admit card.

The board has also informed that mock tests for the Junior Clerk recruitment examination candidates will be released on November 13.

It also stated that PwD candidates with 40 per cent or more permanent disability who have applied for scribe must submit the details of their scribe along with the required documents to the exam centre in charge on the test day.

All candidates have been asked by the board to regularly visit the Odisha Police recruitment portal to know any further updates.

Also read: OSSC CGL 2024 final answer key for prelims out at ossc.gov.in, result next

Normalisation to be used

The board informed that it will normalise the scores of candidates in the multi-shift computer-based examination for Junior Clerk recruitment.

Normalisation is used in multi-shift examination to justify any variation in the difficulty levels of the question papers.

To normalise scores, the board will use the formula followed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for various national-level competitive examinations.

“The Raw scores of the candidates will not be shared. The percentile ranks / marks so derived and equated will be used as input criteria for preparation of the merit lists,” the board said.